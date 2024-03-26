World Optometry Day 2024 held on March 23

March 23, 2024 World Optometry Day 2024 was commemorated with zeal and dedication by the Bangladesh Association of Optometrists (BAO) under the theme 'Advancing optometry's commitment to global eye care'. The event, held at a prominent hotel in the capital, witnessed the active participation of over two hundred optometrists hailing from various regions of the country.

Distinguished guests graced the occasion, including Dr. Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, President of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA); Dr. ABM Abdullah, Prime Minister's personal physician and emeritus professor; Professor Dr. Anisur Rahman, Vice President of the Ophthalmological Society of Bangladesh (OSB); and Mr. Sheikh Ahsanul Obaidi, Head of Sina Vision. The event was presided over by Muhammad Salauddin, President of the Bangladesh Association of Optometrists, and moderated by Md. Rajikul Hasan, General Secretary of the organization.

Furthermore, the event marked the unveiling of the logo for the 1st International Optometry Conference slated for 2025, symbolizing a significant milestone in the field of optometry.

As the Bangladesh Association of Optometrists reaffirms its commitment to advancing eye care services, World Optometry Day serves as a poignant reminder of the collective efforts needed to ensure global vision health.