Uttara University VC Prof Eaysmin Ara Lekha conferred D.Litt

Prof Eaysmin Ara Lekha, vice-chancellor of Uttara University, was conferred a Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) by Ranchi University on Friday, said a press release.

Her thesis, titled "The Proverbs of Bangladesh: A Linguistic Analysis", underscores her dedication to linguistic research and scholarship.

Under the guidance of Prof SK Pal from the university's Bengali department, Dr Lekha conducted an analysis that sheds light on the linguistic nuances of Bangladeshi proverbs.

Dr Lekha holds a Bachelor's (Honours) degree in Bengali Literature and Linguistics from Dhaka University, obtained in 1992, and a Master's degree earned in 1995. Furthermore, she obtained her PhD from Jadavpur University, India. Dr Lekha assumed the role of vice-chancellor of Uttara University in April 2023.