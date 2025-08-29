UGC and University of East Anglia explore branch campuses and joint degrees in Bangladesh

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh has held talks with the University of East Anglia (UEA), MH Global Group and the Bangladesh Army on establishing international branch campuses and joint degree programmes in the country.

The meeting, held on August 26 at the UGC building, discussed a proposal to open a UEA branch campus in Bangladesh and launch joint or dual-degree programmes with the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and the Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST).

The session was chaired by UGC Chairman Professor Dr SMA Faiz. Attendees included Major General Mohammad Kamrul Hasan of the 66 Infantry Division in Rangpur, UGC members Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain and Professor Dr Masuma Habib, and Jasmine Parveen, Director of the UGC's International Cooperation Division.

From the UK, the UEA delegation comprised Steven McGuire, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President; Syed Nooh, Head of Global Insights and Market Development – International Recruitment; Stephen Laycock, Professor of Computer Graphics, School of Computing Sciences; Dr Lucill Curtis, Associate Professor in Marketing and Director of Admission, Recruitment and Marketing; along with other senior academic and international recruitment staff. The MH Global Group was represented by Project Director Neil Upton, Chief Operating Officer Benjamin Bilverstone, and Chief Commercial Officer Zahirul Islam.

Professor Faiz assured the delegates that the UGC would extend all necessary support in line with existing regulations. Major General Hasan said the Bangladesh Army-led initiative aims to establish an international campus to strengthen higher education and professional skills for both Bangladeshi students and armed forces personnel. He pointed to the scope for joint degrees in emerging areas such as Big Data Analysis, Data Science and Cybersecurity.

Professor Anwar Hossain said the collaboration would significantly enhance education and research quality, while Professor Masuma Habib noted that an international institution would boost student employability and help build a knowledge-based economy.

Professor McGuire reaffirmed UEA's commitment to maintaining strict academic and administrative standards across its branch campuses and dual-degree programmes. He expressed optimism about establishing a campus in Bangladesh while ensuring high-quality delivery.

The discussion also highlighted challenges such as tuition fees, quality assurance, employability and differences in credit hours. Delegates agreed to work together on practical solutions. Jasmine Parveen stressed the importance of provisions such as tuition waivers so that meritorious students from disadvantaged backgrounds could benefit from the initiative.