UAP celebrates 11th Convocation with national and global dignitaries

The University of Asia Pacific (UAP), guided by its motto "Committed to Excellence", held its 11th Convocation Ceremony on July 26 at Senaprangon, Dhaka Cantonment, celebrating the academic achievements of its graduating students in a vibrant ceremony.

Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, Advisor to the Ministry of Primary & Mass Education, attended as chief guest and conferred degrees on behalf of the Chancellor. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad addressed graduates via a special video message, while UGC Chairman Professor Dr. S. M. A. Faiz attended as special guest. Engineer Mohammad Enayetur Rahman, CEO and President of Ulkasemi Pvt. Ltd., delivered the Convocation Speech.

In his remarks, Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder encouraged graduates to contribute to national development and uphold UAP's values of excellence and integrity. Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairperson of UAP's Board of Trustees, urged students to pursue their dreams with courage and determination.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan highlighted UAP's growing academic partnerships at home and abroad, calling on graduates to move forward with confidence and ambition.

Engineer Enayetur Rahman praised UAP for nurturing ethical, capable, and visionary leaders, while Tun Dr. Mahathir lauded the university's international collaborations, especially with Malaysia.

At this year's convocation, a total of 1,975 students were awarded degrees, comprising 1,273 undergraduates and 702 postgraduates.

The adviser to the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, delivered the welcome speech, and Brigadier General (Retd.) Prof. Dr. A K M Nazrul Islam was the Marshal of the convocation.

Among the awardee students, three were awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medals, and 18 others were awarded the Vice-Chancellor's Gold Medals.