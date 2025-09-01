Third edition of bKash-Bigganchinta Biggan Utshob inaugurated

The third edition of the "bKash-Bigganchinta Biggan Utshob" began today, aiming to inspire school students' interest in science, research, and innovation.

Organised by bKash and the monthly science magazine Bigganchinta, this edition was inaugurated at Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College.

The Dhaka regional round featured teams from 120 schools showcasing around 150 projects, of which 17 were awarded. Students also joined quiz competitions.

The festival will continue in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Rangpur, and Sylhet before culminating in the grand finale in Dhaka.

The event was inaugurated by academician Dr Mohammad Kaykobad and Maj Gen (retd) Sheikh Md Monirul Islam, chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash. Among others present were Bigganchinta Editor Abdul Quayum, Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College Principal Lt Col Farzana Shakil, writer Anisul Hoque, IUB Professor Arshad Momen, and cartoonist Ahsan Habib.

The event featured a robotics exhibition, a science magic show, and speeches from renowned individuals, among other things.

The day concluded with an award ceremony and a musical concert.