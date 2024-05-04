The Westin Dhaka' presents “Sweet Summer Treats”

The Westin Dhaka's reputation for serving the best homemade ice cream in the country precedes itself, making this Daily Treat offer even more enticing for ice cream lovers in the town. From May 1st to 15th, 2024, The Westin Dhaka is indeed transforming into a paradise of ice cream delights, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a celebration filled with love and delicious ice cream experiences. With its renowned homemade ice cream, guests can expect nothing but the finest quality and taste in every scoop. This offer is a testament to The Westin Dhaka's commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence to its patrons. So, if you're an ice cream enthusiast or simply someone with a sweet tooth looking for an unforgettable indulgence, mark your calendars and head over to The Westin Dhaka's Daily Treat during this special period. It's bound to be an experience worth savoring! The ambiance promises to be enchanting with soft pink-themed decorations, creating a cool and inviting environment at the Daily Treat area.

Here's what's on offer:

Unlimited The Westin Homemade Ice Cream: For just BDT 1000 net per person, guests can enjoy unlimited servings of The Westin's delicious homemade ice cream. This offer is available every day from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Thirsty Ice Cream Creation: Guests can tantalize their taste buds with Chef's special ice cream creations and even get creative by making their own ice cream from a selection of 12 flavors. Thirsty Ice Cream cold drinks will also be available to complement the ice cream experience. From 10:00am to 12:00am

Soft Serve Ice Cream: Indulge in soft serve ice cream served directly from a displayed machine, offering a choice of 3 flavors to satisfy every craving. From 12:00pm to 12:00am

With such a tempting array of options, this sweet deal at The Westin Dhaka's Daily Treat is sure to be a hit among ice cream enthusiasts and those looking to treat themselves to a delightful experience.

For comprehensive details about the "Sweet Summer Treat" Ice cream festival Extravaganza, visit www.westindhaka.com or connect on social media @westindh. Bookings for the room package are available by calling +88-02-9891988.