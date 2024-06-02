Tasnia Farin announced as the new face of Amisheé Fine Jewels

Amisheé Fine Jewels, a prestigious brand in the world of luxury jewelry based in Dhaka's Gulshan area, proudly welcomes Tasnia Farin, celebrated Bangladeshi actress, as their official brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Amisheé and Tasnia Farin, bringing together the elegance of fine jewelry and the charm of a distinguished personality, according to a press release.

In a move that underscores their commitment to excellence and beauty, Amisheé Fine Jewels has selected Tasnia Farin to represent their brand. With her captivating presence and impeccable style, Tasnia Farin embodies the essence of sophistication and grace, making her the perfect choice for Amisheé's exquisite creations.

Amisheé's Managing Director, Sohana Rouf Chowdhury, expressed the brand's delight in having Farin as their representative. She emphasized that Farin's timeless beauty and grace perfectly align with the values that Amisheé represents – elegance, luxury, and unparalleled craftsmanship. "We believe that her association with our brand will strengthen our presence and deeply connect with our discerning clientele," she said.

Tasnia Farin, known for her stellar performances on screen, expressed her delight at being chosen as the face of Amisheé Fine Jewels. "I am honored to be associated with Amisheé Fine Jewels, a brand that epitomizes sophistication and luxury. Their sophisticated designs have always captivated me, and I am thrilled to embark on this journey with them," she remarked.

Amisheé offers its customers the luxury of discovering their perfect piece from a diverse range of finely crafted, modern yet intricate collections. From classic solitaire diamonds to semi-precious stones and more luxurious elements, the brand excels in sourcing, designing, and crafting coveted unique pieces for all.