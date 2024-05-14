Swan International's dealer conference 2024 held

Swan International Private Limited, a leading tire importer in Bangladesh, hosted its Dealer Conference-2024 on Sunday, May 5th, at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Agargaon. The conference brought together dealers from across the country to celebrate the company's success and discuss plans.

At the conference, Mr. Mohammad Belal Hossain Chowdhury, Director General of the Duty Exemption and Drawback Office, was presented as the chief guest. Among the others, Mr. Alvin Shei, International Sales Director of CST; Mr. Lenny Lee, International Sales and Marketing Director of Maxxis; and Mr. Arif Qadri, Managing Director and CEO of United Commercial Bank, were presented as special guests at the event.

The annual dealer conference of Swan International Private Limited commenced with the National Anthem and a recitation of the Quran. Following this, Mr. Mohammad Shahabuddin, Chairman of Swan International Private Limited, delivered a warm welcome address. Mr. Shahabuddin said, "Dealers from different regions across the country are the lifeline of our company. We hope we will move forward with your cooperation in the future as well."

Mr. Amjad Khan, Managing Director of Swan International Private Limited, said in his speech, "After four years, we are again organizing this event. Our organization has gone through a challenging time due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic and global conflicts. We are proud to announce that we have begun to turn around again in the last quarter of the previous year. We extend our deepest gratitude to our esteemed dealers across the country for their unwavering support and solidarity during these difficult times."

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, Mr. Mohammad Belal Hossain Chowdhury lauded Swan International's remarkable achievements, stating, "Swan stands as the most prominent tire importer in Bangladesh today. The presence of 400 dealers across the country and global leaders from Maxxis and CST at this event is a testament that Swan International has become a family from an organization." He also said, "Tires means to keep moving, and movement is essential in life. I am hopeful that Bangladesh's tire business will reach another level with the contribution of Swan International."

Following the insightful discussion session with the esteemed Chief Guest and Special Guests, the event organizers presented a brief history of Swan International Private Limited, followed by a grand awards ceremony, where dealers were recognized in several categories. After a delightful cultural program, the event ended with dinner and a raffle draw.