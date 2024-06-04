Study in India Expo empowering with global degrees in India

This year AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt. Ltd. is once again back in four locations in Bangladesh : Chattogram, Dhaka, Khulna and Rajshahi, with its popular expo on Indian education, opening gates to students across Bangladesh to get admissions in India's top-ranked colleges and universities. This year, the expo is being held on the 4th and 5th of June, 2024, at The Peninsula Chittagong, Chattogram, 7th and 8th of June,2024, at Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka, 10th of June,2024, at City Inn, Khulna and 12th of June, 2024, at the Grand Riverview Hotel, Rajshahi.

The expo brings together India's 30+ finest colleges and universities under one roof, making it easy for students and parents to interact with Admission Heads and clear all doubts. The expo offers students from across Bangladesh to meet directly, engage with decision-makers, and decide on their dream university. Further, the expo will offer students a unique opportunity to make on-spot applications to the institution of their choice and secure up to 100% merit-based scholarships. The Study in India Expo shall display under one roof a wide array of over 200+ courses from India's leading colleges and universities, many of which are NAAC-accredited & NIRF and QS-rated. These courses include traditional popular courses, e.g. Engineering, Medical, Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, etc. alongside new-age courses, like AI, ML, Robotics, Cloud-Computing, AR, VR, and more.

These institutions' heads and admission teams would engage directly with aspiring students and parents, share valuable insights, offer on-spot counseling, and guide them in choosing the right path for their academic and professional future. Expert career counselors will also be present at the venue to guide students in choosing the right course and offer updated and accurate information regarding admissions. On-spot assessments and on-spot applications make the process fast and easy. Many recognized Institutions will be present at AfairsStudy in India Expo 2024 are: Banaras Hindu University – Varanasi, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), SRM Institute of Science and Technology – Chennai, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, (KiiT) Deemed University – Bhubaneswar, Lovely Professional University - Punjab, Amity University, Nitte (Deemed To Be University) – Mangalore, Sapthagiri NPS University – Bangalore, Alliance University – Bangalore, IEM - UEM Group – Kolkata "Our key objective is to provide Bangladeshi students with the vast educational opportunities available in India. Entry to the expo is free of cost. Students and parents may register at https://studyinindiaexpo.com/bangladesh/