Stem Empowerment Bootcamp aims to transform future stem leaders

Farhanas' Brainstation's SHELeads Now project announces a 16-day STEM Empowerment Bootcamp, transforming the landscape for tech-savvy students across Bangladesh. This programme, running from November 30 to December 15, 2023, is set to equip participants with cutting-edge skills and knowledge crucial for excelling in the dynamic world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through virtual sessions.

The STEM Empowerment Bootcamp, initiated by Tanjina Afrin Punom and her dedicated team, is an initiative focusing on SDG Goal 5 - Gender Equality and Women Empowerment. Supported by Bee Technology & Research Hub, Youth Movements, bIN,S, Arte Amore, Radio Dhoni, The Business Standard, Nagorik TV, The Daily Star, Anannya magazine, Gotipath, Human Resource Development Institute-HRDI, and more than 40 university clubs of Bangladesh, this program aims to empower tech-savvy students from general and science educational backgrounds, ranging from undergraduate to postgraduate levels.

The Bootcamp's curriculum spans topics for STEM professionals, featuring virtual sessions conducted by industry experts and faculty from prestigious universities. Participants will delve into key areas such as Web Fundamentals, Power BI for Data Analysis, AI Mastery, Entrepreneurship, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity Fundamentals, and more.