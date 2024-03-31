Shakti Foundation holds event marking Independence Day

Shakti Foundation has organised a community outreach programme on the occasion of Bangladesh's Independence Day.

The event was held on March 27 at the Apan Nibash Old Home and Women's Shelter in Moinartek area of Dhaka's Uttarkhan.

With support of the British High Commission in Dhaka, Shakti Foundation distributed over 86 sets of Eid clothes, RO water filters, and solar batteries to the residents of the old home during the programme.

Marjan Nur, manager (Climate Change Policy) at the British High Commission in Dhaka, presided over the event as the chief guest.

Sayeda Shalina Sally, founder and executive director of Shakti Foundation, also addressed the programme.

Staff members and residents of Apan Nibash Old Home and Women's Shelter, as well as representatives of Shakti Foundation, were present on the occasion.