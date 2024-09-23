Revoo launch electric motorcycle in Bangladesh

REVOO, a highly renowned electric motorcycle brand has officially launched in Bangladesh recently. Already established as the number one electric motorcycle brand in the African region, REVOO's expansion into Bangladesh marks the sixth country to welcome this cutting-edge motorcycle brand, following successful introductions in markets such as Pakistan.

Revoo comes with a Game-Changer in Electric Mobility. It's well-known among tech enthusiasts for its commitment to smart, innovative, and future-proof transportation solutions. With this launch, the company brings two brand-new electric Motorcycle models to Bangladesh: the A01 and the C03. These Motorcycles promise to revolutionize the way people commute and embrace eco-friendly, sustainable transport in the country.

Revoo A01 Safe and Practical Commuting Partner. It's designed for everyday commuters looking for a reliable and safe electric Motorcycle. Equipped with a 60V 21Ah battery and a powerful 1000W motor, the A01 offers a top speed of 45 km/h, making it an ideal option for city travel. It features a 12-tube, 30A vector-based controller for optimized performance, and the Motorcycle is built with both practicality and style in mind. Available in Battleship Grey, Metallic Black, and Pearl Red, the A01 ensures smooth rides with its front disc brake, rear drum brake, and hydraulic suspension on both ends. This smart commuter's best friend also boasts a remote-control anti-theft system, making security one less thing to worry about.

Revoo C03 High-Performance Luxury on Two Wheels. For those seeking more power, luxury, and high-end features, the C03 delivers in style. Powered by a 72V 35Ah battery and a 2000W motor, this model is built for performance enthusiasts who desire more speed, stability, and technology. With its advanced 12-tube, 30A vector-based controller (version 2) and CBS (Combined Braking System), riders can enjoy enhanced safety and control. The C03 rides on 12-inch vacuum tires (110/70-12) and features disc brakes both front and rear, ensuring precise handling on various terrains. Available in Metallic Black and Battleship Grey, this luxury Motorcycle is set to be a head-turner on Bangladesh roads.

Both the A01 and C03 models are equipped with high-life-cycle batteries and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring not just longer rides but also smarter security solutions with remote control anti-theft systems. REVOO's Motorcycles are designed to cater to a growing demand for eco-friendly, smart commuting options that combine efficiency, style, and advanced safety features.

The REVOO A01 and C03 are now available at all leading electric vehicle dealers across Bangladesh. For more information, visit www.revoo.com.bd.