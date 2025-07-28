Reliving memories, rekindling bonds

NSU Alumni Association Australia to organise NSU Alumni Soirée

North South University Alumni Association Australia (NSUAAA) announced its flagship annual event, NSU Alumni Soirée, scheduled for August 2 at the St Kilda Town Hall in Melbourne.

The gathering aims to bring together North South University's alumni, teachers, and staff residing in Australia for an unforgettable evening of nostalgia, bonding, and celebration.

This evening is being held with the support TAP TAP SEND, Clear Path Financial Group, AUSBA Care Services Pvt Ltd, ASA Wealth Management, Luminedge, The Bhoj, and Savant Financial Solution.

The Daily Star and Channel-i are the media partners.

Artiste Shayan Chowdhury Arnob along with Sunidhi, Buno, Sudipta, and Subhendu are expected to perform at the soirée. Bangladeshi artists in Australia and former NSU students are also expected to perform.

Reserve your seat now at: nsuaa.org.au/alumni-soiree