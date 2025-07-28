Press Releases
Star Online Desk
Mon Jul 28, 2025 11:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 05:50 AM

Reliving memories, rekindling bonds

NSU Alumni Association Australia to organise NSU Alumni Soirée
Mon Jul 28, 2025 11:52 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 05:50 AM

North South University Alumni Association Australia (NSUAAA) announced its flagship annual event, NSU Alumni Soirée, scheduled for August 2 at the St Kilda Town Hall in Melbourne.

The gathering aims to bring together North South University's alumni, teachers, and staff residing in Australia for an unforgettable evening of nostalgia, bonding, and celebration.

This evening is being held with the support TAP TAP SEND, Clear Path Financial Group, AUSBA Care Services Pvt Ltd, ASA Wealth Management, Luminedge, The Bhoj, and Savant Financial Solution.

The Daily Star and Channel-i are the media partners.

Artiste Shayan Chowdhury Arnob along with Sunidhi, Buno, Sudipta, and Subhendu are expected to perform at the soirée. Bangladeshi artists in Australia and former NSU students are also expected to perform.

Reserve your seat now at: nsuaa.org.au/alumni-soiree

