Regional campaign on local economic development held in Bogura

Bogura Municipality organised a regional campaign and seminar on Local Economic Development on August 25 at the Shaheed Titu Auditorium, supported by PRABRIDDHI, a project funded by Bangladesh and Switzerland and co-implemented by the Local Government Division and Swisscontact.

Deputy Commissioner Hosna Afroza attended as chief guest, alongside BIDA Director General Jiban Krishna Saha Roy, former mayor Rezaul Karim Badshah and PRABRIDDHI Senior Advisor Rukhen Uddin Ahmed.

Over 300 participants, including officials, business representatives, women entrepreneurs and students, joined the event. A three-day training workshop for 60 municipal officials and business representatives was also launched.

A trade fair, student competitions and municipal one-stop services were held as part of the campaign, drawing more than 1,000 residents. The day ended with cultural performances by local groups.