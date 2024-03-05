Rabbithole gets recognition as ‘Most Innovative Company’

Rabbithole, a popular live-streaming and OTT platform owned by Content Matters, has been recognized as the "Most Innovative Company" at the World Innovation Congress this year. Rabbithole's Managing Director Ziauddin Adil, also the Honorary Consul of the Democratic Republic of Congo, received the award on behalf of Content Matters.

The 16th assembly of the World Innovation Congress was held at the Taj Land Ends Hotel in Mumbai recently. The World Innovation Congress, comprising representatives from nearly 184 countries, presents these awards across 18 categories annually. A jury board comprising industry experts from the Asia-Pacific region adjudicates these honours.

Rabbithole is Bangladesh's leading sports OTT and live-streaming platform. With approximately 85 million consumers on its paid platform, Rabbithole has been providing live streaming of various events including the World Cup, Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, and English Premier League among others.

Rabbithole previously won the title of Champion team of the National ICT Award 2023 and received special recognition at the APICTA 2024, renowned as the Oscar of ICT.