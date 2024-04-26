Prof Ubaidul Kabir new chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society

Prof Dr Md Ubaidul Kabir Chowdhury, a prominent dermatologist, has been appointed as chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed him for next three years, said a press release.

Snahasish Das, senior assistant secretary, issued a letter on April 25 on behalf of the president, which will be applicable from April 28.

Prof Chowdhury obtained MBBS degree from Dhaka Medical College in 1973. He was appointed as teacher of this medical college in 1976.

Then he obtained various professional degree on dermatology from Vienna, Glasgow and America.

He is the author of "Kabir's Dermatology in practice" and "A Treatise on Topical Corticosteroids in dermatology " and many more prominent books

He awarded Independence Award in 2020 by the government for his contributions towards the medical sector. In 2023, he was awarded the Mahatma Gandhi International Peace award by All India Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Computer Science and Technology, India.

He is a life time member of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.