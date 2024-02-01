'Polar Ice Cream Moner Shukhe Urai Ghuri' Competition 2024 at Fantasy Kingdom

Fantasy Kingdom Complex has set the stage for the much-anticipated "Polar Ice Cream Presents Moner Shukhe Urai Ghuri" Kite Festival on 2nd February.

The event promises a fusion of cultural vibrancy and exhilarating entertainment, creating an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. The thrilling experience of flying kites combined with the delicious flavors of Polar's variety of ice creams will be available to visitors, says a press release.

The event will feature a dynamic lineup of entertainment activities including a DJ spinning the latest beats, mesmerizing acrobatic performances. But the traditional Kite Festival is surely going to be one of a kind.

Fantasy Kingdom Complex offers a thrilling bonus for those who register early for the Kite Festival. Participants in the kite festival will receive a complimentary entry ticket with 4 Rides to experience the magic of Fantasy Kingdom Complex during the festival.

As the sun sets and the festivities unfold, Fantasy Kingdom Complex will come alive with the vibrant colors of kites and the rhythmic beats of the DJ adding a magical touch to the celebration.

Organizers said, "This "Polar Ice Cream Presents Moner Shukhe Urai Ghuri" Kite Festival is not just an event; it's a celebration that brings together families and friends to revel in the joyous spirit of the occasion. From the traditional Pithas to the pulsating music, attendees are in for a treat that engages all the senses.

Fantasy Kingdom Complex is proud to host this cultural extravaganza, creating a space where traditions blend seamlessly with modern entertainment. Take the chance to be part of this grand celebration on February 2nd, 2024, as Fantasy Kingdom Complex transforms into a canvas of colors and festivities, making memories that will last a lifetime."

