Pathao Pay soft launches for its inner circle of users.

Pathao, Bangladesh's leading digital platform, announced the soft launch of Pathao Pay, a versatile digital payment wallet that aims to transform Bangladesh's digital financial landscape. Pathao Pay offers a comprehensive suite of products that simplify financial transactions and empower users to transact how they want, access capital when they need, and manage finances how they should. During this soft launch, select users will be invited to join Pathao's Inner Circle, which will have exclusive access to the premium features and rewards of Pathao Pay.

Pathao Pay offers users a full suite of services that make their payment experience fast, flexible, and frictionless. Pathao Pay brings unique features to the market like Split Pay, which enables users to share bills effortlessly with friends, and Atom, which enables users to complete a transaction without sufficient account balance by adding funds just-in-time for the transaction. Users can seamlessly add funds to their accounts via cards, bank transfers, or Nagad. Once the funds are deposited, users can send money to peers and make payments both in-store and online. Users can also withdraw money back to their bank, card or select to cash out from a nearby Pathao Pay partner ATM.

This soft launch also offers users attractive cashback rewards. A single user can avail up to 550TK in cashback offers using Pathao Pay. This includes a 50% cashback offer on the first 2 transactions using Pathao Pay on each of Pathao Bike, Pathao Car, and Pathao Food. The maximum cashback per transaction will be 50 tk for Bike, 100 tk for Car, and 125 tk for Food. The cashback rewards will be disbursed to the users the next working day after their transaction. Users can update their Pathao App to see if they are in the Inner Circle, or join the Inner Circle waitlist here: https://forms.gle/nJZFG4jGtF61sEME8

The launch of Pathao Pay expands Pathao's digital ecosystem and makes a definitive stride toward a more inclusive and accessible financial landscape that brings the promise of convenience, flexibility, and financial empowerment to its users in Bangladesh.

Founded in 2015, Pathao is building a digital infrastructure that creates opportunities, empowers people, and enriches lives. Pathao is the largest digital services platform in Bangladesh and the market leader in ride-sharing, food delivery, and e-commerce logistics. With more than 10 million users, 300,000 drivers and delivery agents, 100,000 merchants, and 10,000 restaurants, Pathao is Here with You. The platform has created over 500,000 job opportunities in Bangladesh, contributing significantly to the country's digital economy.