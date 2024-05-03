Omera LPG’s Roundtable Discussion Sheds Light on impact of LPG as clean fuel

Omera, the largest LPG operator in Bangladesh, reaffirms its commitment to providing environmentally friendly alternative energy solutions with a recent roundtable discussion titled "The Impact of LPG as Clean Fuel on Health and Safety." The discussion, held at Omera's corporate headquarters on World Day for Health and Safety, aimed to uphold the International Labor Organization's (ILO) mission to raise awareness and advocate for safer and healthier workplaces worldwide. With the theme "Ensuring safety and health at work in a changing climate," the discussion delved into the current growth of Bangladesh's LPG sector, addressed regulatory hurdles faced by operators, and explored the health and safety implications of LPG.

The roundtable Chaired by Mr. Nurul Amin, Chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), included a panel of esteemed members including Dr. MD. Helal Uddin NDC, Member GAS, BERC; Mohammad Faruque Hossain, Chief Inspector, Department of Explosives; Md Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, BFM, Deputy Director (Operations & Maintenance) Fire Service and Civil Defense Directorate; Major (Engr.) Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury (Retd), Member (Development), RAJUK; Liakat Ali Bhuiyan, Sr. Vice-President, Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB); Imran Hassan, Secretary-General, Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association; Jahir Khan, President, Chef's Federation of Bangladesh; HM Hakim Ali, President, Bangladesh International Hotel Association and Muhammed Ahsanul Jabbar, Secretary General, LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB).

The meeting was moderated by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanzeem Chowdhury of Omera Petroleum Limited.