NSU Alumni Association Australia unveils "Celebration Soiree"

NSU Alumni Association Australia (NSUAAA) is delighted to unveil "Celebration Soiree," an exclusive gathering honoring three decades of North South University's achievements. Set to take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, at the prestigious St Kilda Town Hall in Melbourne, 'Celebration Soiree' promises an unforgettable evening of camaraderie, entertainment, and nostalgia for North South University alumni, teachers, and staff residing in Australia. Decipher Financial Services has graciously accepted the title sponsorship for the event, while DGEN Academy, Aarong and 'Azure & Jade' will serve as the co-sponsor.

The event will feature a lineup of esteemed performers, including rock star Rafa from the band 'Avoid Rafa', popular singer and NSU Alumni Elita Karim, and pioneer stand-up comedian Naveed Mahbub. Attendees will also be treated to a special session by an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (First peoples of Australia) Elder (community leader) as a sign of respect for their enduring connection to the land, followed by performances showcasing the rich heritage and culture of Aboriginal people. Renowned Bangladeshi artists living in Australia, who are also NSU alumni, will take the stage as opening singers, adding a touch of nostalgia and camaraderie to the evening. Guests will indulge in a spectacular banquet-style sit-down dinner, featuring culinary delights provided by 'Your Lil Cook'. Free professional childcare services will be available at the venue, allowing parents to fully enjoy the events while their children engage in fun activities and games under the supervision of trained caregivers.

"Celebration Soiree" is not just an event; it is a testament to the strong bonds and achievements of the NSU alumni community. Registered as an incorporated association under the Consumers Affairs of Victoria Australia, NSUAAA is committed to the well-being of its members through various activities focused on professional, educational, and personal development. Through the NSU AAA platform, alumni can seek out experienced peers, access job opportunities, and receive training and coaching to enhance their skills. NSU AAA is also committed to supporting newly migrated NSU alumni in Australia, providing comprehensive support during their transition, including airport pick-up, accommodation arrangement, and job placement assistance.

NSUers are requested to reserve their spot for the event through the NSU AAA website www.nsuaa.org.au/celebration-soiree