Mr. Salahuddin Alamgir elected chairman of the executive committee of Modhumoti Bank PLC

Mr. Salahuddin Alamgir CIP, Chairman & CEO of Labib Group is elected as chairman of the executive committee of Modhumoti Bank PLC by the board of directors in its 79th Meeting held on 28th August 2024 at its headquarters.

Mr. Alamgir is a promising business personality with more than 25 years in different fields like sweaters, dyeing, textile, banking, leasing, electronics, IT & agro. He is also the Vice-Chairman of IT Consultants PLC (Q-Cash), one of the leading IT Companies in Bangladesh, and was awarded with CIP in 2009. He has also been awarded various national & international recognitions based on his excellent business records and significant contributions to Bangladesh's commerce, industry & national economy.

Mr. Salahuddin Alamgir is associated with many trade bodies in different capacities. He is the current President of the Bangladesh Dyed Yarn Exporters' Association (BDYEA) and Acting President of Gazipur Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (GMCCI). He was the vice president of FBCCI. Besides, Mr. Alamgir is involved in different social & cultural activities. He is a Life Member of Kurmitola Golf Club, Army Golf Club & Gulshan Club Limited. He is also a Member of the NDC Alumni Association, Mirpur Cantonment, Dhaka.