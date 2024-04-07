Mr. Lakshmanan Ramanathan appointed as new general manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel

Marriott International's Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Lakshmanan Ramanathan as their new General Manager. With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the hospitality industry, Mr. Ramanathan brings a wealth of knowledge and a demonstrated track record of excellence to his new role. Renowned for his unwavering passion and exceptional talent in hospitality, he is poised to lead Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel to new heights of success.

Mr. Ramanathan's journey to Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan is marked by his extensive experience across all departments. Starting in 1999, as a housekeeper at Oberoi Hotels and Resorts and then from 2001 as an expert in pre-opening & renovation projects ranging from operations of Front Office, Housekeeping, Rooms, Spa and overall Operations for over 22 years at Marriott International.

Before his appointment, Mr. Ramanathan held key leadership roles at prestigious properties including Courtyard by Marriott Kochi Airport, JW Marriott Bengaluru and the Westin Chennai Velachery. His tenure at these esteemed establishments was characterized by remarkable achievements in enhancing guest satisfaction, driving revenue growth, and elevating brand recognition.

In his capacity as General Manager, Mr. Ramanathan will spearhead all aspects of operations, sales, and marketing at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan. His strategic vision and adept leadership skills are poised to navigate the hotel through Dhaka's dynamic hospitality landscape, fostering continued success and growth.

The entire team at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan extends a warm welcome to Mr. Lakshmanan Ramanathan and looks forward to his leadership in steering the hotel towards a future defined by excellence and unparalleled guest experiences.