Mohammad Naharul Islam Molla appointed as MD of Unilever Consumer Care Limited

Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL), formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Limited, has announced the appointment of Mohammad Naharul Islam Molla as the new Managing Director (MD) of the company.

He succeeds Khan Salahuddin Mohammad Minhaj, the former MD and CEO. The appointment was approved during the 324th meeting of the company's Board of Directors held on July 24.

Naharul Islam Molla has been serving as the Company Secretary and Head of Regulatory Affairs at UCL since July 2020. With 27 years of professional experience across the FMCG industry particularly in the special food and consumer healthcare sector. He brings deep industry insight and leadership expertise to his new role.

Unilever, one of the world's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, acquired 81.98% shares of GlaxoSmithKline Bangladesh Limited (GSKBD) from Setfirst, a concern of the GSK Group. The acquisition was officially announced on December 3, 2018. As part of the transaction, Unilever Overseas Holdings B.V. -- a subsidiary of Unilever -- purchased a total of 9,875,144 shares (representing 81.98% ownership) of GSKBD through the block market at the Dhaka Stock Exchange. The remaining 18% of shares are held by general and institutional investors.

Operating in Bangladesh since 1974, UCL (formerly GSK) has been steadfast in its mission to make nutritious, balanced, and affordable food accessible to people across the country. Through globally trusted brands such as Horlicks, Maltova, Boost, and GlucoMax D (formerly Glaxose D), the company continues to play a vital role in addressing the nation's nutritional needs and enhancing public health and quality of life.



With a strong commitment to building a healthier, more informed, and sustainable future, UCL remains dedicated to supporting the people of Bangladesh on their journey toward improved nutrition and well-being.