Le Méridien Dhaka appoints Christopher E. Butler as executive chef

Le Méridien Dhaka has announced the appointment of Chef Christopher E. Butler as its new Executive Chef.

With over 20 years of international, award-winning culinary experience, Chef Christopher will be responsible for menu engineering, recipe implementation, and revenue optimisation across the hotel's restaurants and catering services.

A dual national of the United Kingdom and New Zealand, Chef Christopher has worked in some of the world's most recognised kitchens, spanning locations such as the Maldives, China, Switzerland, and Dubai. Prior to joining Le Méridien Dhaka, he held the role of Executive Chef at Vilamendhoo Island Resort in the Maldives. His previous roles include leadership positions at Hilton Port Moresby, Shangri-La Hotel Hangzhou, and Amwaj Rotana Dubai, UAE.

Chef Christopher is known for his strategic approach, attention to detail, and team leadership. His culinary style combines modern gastronomy with a deep understanding of diverse global palates.

Constantinos S. Gavriel, General Manager of Le Méridien Dhaka, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Chef Christopher to our team. His creative outlook, leadership style, and deep understanding of luxury dining will further enrich the experiences we craft for our guests."

In his new role, Chef Christopher aims to deliver innovative modern cuisine that offers a unique sensory experience. He plans to curate elevated dining experiences rooted in local traditions and influenced by international culinary trends.

Chef Christopher's appointment marks a new chapter for Le Méridien Dhaka's culinary landscape.

