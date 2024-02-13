Kids Time Fair 2024 to be held in Dhaka

To foster children's creativity, and imagination and to give them a platform to showcase their inner creativity, Kids Time organises the largest children's event called 'Kids Time Fair'. The 3-day event, organised for the 4th time, is full of creative and engaging activities for children and parents. This year, the Kids Time Fair is expecting 20,000 families across Dhaka to participate in the event.

Kids Time Fair 2024 is going to be held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Doyel Chottor from 16-18 February (Friday - Sunday) from 9 AM - 5 PM. Families can directly register at the venue or book online. Schools can participate for free.

This event is also an effort to bring different brands and initiatives that work for children learning, education, health, nutrition and overall well being. With a motto: "Together, for a Better Future" - partner brands participate with a host of outdoor fun activities, nutrition zone with free nutrition consultation, puppet show, magic show, cultural program for children.

Participating brands offer special gifts, offer free products and organise Raffle draws for the participating children and families.

For event details: Kids Time Fair 2024 – Kids Time (kidstimebd.com)

The Daily Star is the media partner for Kids Time Fair 2024.