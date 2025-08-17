Press Releases
Sun Aug 17, 2025 11:18 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 01:26 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

KFC Bangladesh launches self-order kiosks for customers

Sun Aug 17, 2025 11:18 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 01:26 PM
Sun Aug 17, 2025 11:18 AM Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 01:26 PM

KFC Bangladesh has officially launched self-ordering kiosks in its restaurants following a six-month trial period.

The technology allows customers to place and pay for their orders using a digital screen, for both dine-in and takeaway services. Payment options include mobile financial services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Transcom Foods Limited, the franchise operator for KFC in the country, plans to introduce the kiosks to most of its outlets nationwide by 2025.

"KFC has always been committed to enhancing customer experience," said Amit Dev Thapa; CEO of Transcom Foods Limited. "The Self-Order Kiosk is another step in making dining with us smarter, faster, and more enjoyable."  

Transcom Technology has developed this solution for KFC. In collaboration with the Transcom Technology team, KFC continues to set the standard for innovation in quick-service dining ensuring every customer enjoys not just great food but also a smooth and modern ordering journey.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ছাড়, রাশিয়াকে রূপপুরের পাওনা পরিশোধে উদ্যোগী সরকার

নিষেধাজ্ঞার কারণে রূপপুর পারমাণবিক বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রের ঋণ ও সুদ পরিশোধের অর্থ একটি তৃতীয়পক্ষের অ্যাকাউন্টে রাখতে বাধ্য হয়েছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

‘লাঙল’ নিয়ে টানাটানি

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে