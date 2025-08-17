KFC Bangladesh launches self-order kiosks for customers

KFC Bangladesh has officially launched self-ordering kiosks in its restaurants following a six-month trial period.

The technology allows customers to place and pay for their orders using a digital screen, for both dine-in and takeaway services. Payment options include mobile financial services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Transcom Foods Limited, the franchise operator for KFC in the country, plans to introduce the kiosks to most of its outlets nationwide by 2025.

"KFC has always been committed to enhancing customer experience," said Amit Dev Thapa; CEO of Transcom Foods Limited. "The Self-Order Kiosk is another step in making dining with us smarter, faster, and more enjoyable."

Transcom Technology has developed this solution for KFC. In collaboration with the Transcom Technology team, KFC continues to set the standard for innovation in quick-service dining ensuring every customer enjoys not just great food but also a smooth and modern ordering journey.