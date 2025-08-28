IUBAT hosts Sustainability Olympiad 2025 to promote environmental awareness

The International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has hosted the 2nd Sustainability Olympiad 2025, designed to foster environmental awareness among students and the wider academic community.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Environmental Science, the Institute of Sustainable Sciences (IISS), RCE Greater Dhaka and IUBAT's Knowledge Based Area Development (KBAD) programme.

Around 240 students from 25 colleges across the country took part in the Olympiad, which was held on Tuesday at 2:20pm in Room 227 of the IUBAT campus. The programme featured interactive sessions, knowledge-based competitions and open discussions, providing a platform for students to share ideas and propose solutions on sustainability.

The event was attended by Dr Susan Vize, UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh and Head of Office, as Chief Guest, with Prof Dr Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT, presiding. Other guests included Dr Mohammed Moniruzzaman Khan, Director at the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies, University of Dhaka, and Dulon Joseph Gomes, Director of Humanitarian Emergency Affairs and Climate Change Adaptation at World Vision Bangladesh. Twenty-five college principals were also invited, and World Vision Bangladesh co-organised and sponsored the programme. Ten college students received awards at the Olympiad.

Prof Dr Abdur Rab said: "We believe the 2nd Sustainability Olympiad will instil a positive mindset among students and inspire them to play an active role in building a sustainable future. This initiative reflects IUBAT's strong commitment to promoting environmental education and fulfilling its social and academic responsibilities through green initiatives."

Established in 1991 by educationist Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, IUBAT is the first non-government university in Bangladesh. It hosts thousands of students from across the country and more than a hundred students from 12 countries in Asia and Africa, creating a diverse academic environment.