IPDC Finance recognised as Global Champion for supporting women entrepreneurs

IPDC Finance has been recognised as the Global Champion in the category of Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs at the Global SME Finance Awards 2024.

The award, presented by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the SME Finance Forum, celebrates IPDC Finance's groundbreaking initiative, "IPDC Joyee" which serves as a comprehensive enabler for the development of women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh.

The award ceremony took place on 18 September, 2024, in São Paulo, Brazil, where industry leaders and innovators gathered to recognize outstanding contributions to SME financing on a global scale.

The accolade underscores IPDC Finance's unbound dedication to fostering an inclusive ecosystem that empowers women entrepreneurs across the country. The "IPDC Joyee" initiative has played a pivotal role in unlocking the potential of Bangladeshi women, breaking down barriers, and creating sustainable opportunities for growth in the entrepreneurial landscape.

On receiving the award, Rizwan Dawood Shams, Managing Director of IPDC Finance, said, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Global Champion for Women Entrepreneurs. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who have relentlessly worked towards creating a more inclusive environment for women in business. IPDC Joyee is more than just a financing initiative; it's a movement that is transforming lives and communities across Bangladesh."

The recognition by the IFC and SME Finance Forum is a significant milestone for IPDC Finance, further solidifying its position as a leader in promoting financial inclusion and gender equality in the business sector.