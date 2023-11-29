IPDC Finance MD, CEO Mominul Islam resigns

He had joined IPDC in 2006 as head of operations and technology

Mominul Islam, who served IPDC Finance as its managing director and CEO for over a decade, has decided to resign from the post to pursue a career outside the non-bank financial company.

"In a move that marks the end of an era, Mominul Islam, the visionary leader and MD and CEO of IPDC Finance, has decided to pursue his career outside IPDC, setting sail for new horizons from January 2024," the company said in a statement.

"This momentous decision follows an illustrious 18-year journey, during which he orchestrated a profound metamorphosis, reshaping IPDC Finance into a transformative powerhouse within the non-banking financial institution sector,"

Islam joined IPDC in 2006 as head of operations and technology and ascended to the position of managing director and CEO in 2012.

Commenting on this, Mominul Islam said: "This has been an impactful journey with IPDC. I've had the privilege of collaborating with amazing colleagues, the most versatile board, and our loyal customers."

"Leaving behind a competent team to carry the legacy forward fills me with pride. I'll proudly remain a brand ambassador of IPDC, cherishing the memories created and successes forged during our time together," he added.