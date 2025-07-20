ICE student chapter inaugurated at IUT

The event was held at the IUT auditorium

The Islamic University of Technology (IUT) held a landmark ceremony today to inaugurate the Student Chapter of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), United Kingdom -- a distinctive collaboration connecting aspiring engineers in Bangladesh and OIC member states with a global professional legacy, said a press release.

The event was held at the IUT auditorium and drew participation from academic leaders, diplomats, professional engineers, and a large gathering of students.

Prof MR Kabir, vice chancellor of Daffodil International University, was present as the chief guest while Prof AFM. Saiful Amin, ICE representative for Bangladesh, was the guest of honor.

The event was presided over by Prof Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, vice chancellor of IUT, with Dr Hissein Araby Nour, pro vice chancellor, as patron.

Syed Habibur Rahman, trade and investment manager, attended as a representative of the British High Commission Dhaka. Nashid Islam as president, ICE Bangladesh Chapter.

In a written message, James Goldman, acting British high commissioner, extended his congratulations: "ICE's presence at IUT will strengthen partnerships by connecting students and educators to a global network of skilled professionals. We look forward to deepening UK-Bangladesh academic ties and supporting the next generation of engineers in Bangladesh."

The ICE Student Chapter at IUT is particularly significant as IUT represents a unique academic environment, bringing together students from across the Muslim Ummah, including member states of both the OIC and the Commonwealth.

Prof Saiful Amin, addressing the audience, remarked: "This chapter symbolises more than membership -- it's an invitation to think globally, lead ethically, and contribute meaningfully. ICE's mentorship, professionalism, and values offer students a pathway to become chartered engineers who make lasting social impact."

The Institution of Civil Engineers, founded in 1818 and headquartered in London, is one of the world's oldest professional engineering bodies, with over 95,000 members in 150 countries.