I4I: Innovation for Impact – SDG Projects Showcase 2024

Farhana's BrainStation is launching an initiative aiming at developing the skills of youth through essential training and real-time project implementation. The programme titled Innovation 4 Impact (i4i) - SDG Project Showcase Challenge focuses on empowering youth to create meaningful change by planning and executing impactful projects related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In partnership with Bdjobs a project showcase competition, where six or seven teams will have the opportunity to present their projects. From these presentations, two winning teams will be selected and awarded honorariums to support their next phase of project implementation. This initiative serves as a impactful solution for developing practical, hands-on skills among youth, contributing to the goals of decent work, economic growth, and reduced inequality.