HATIL stands at the pinnacle of Bangladesh's furniture brands, its influence extending far beyond national borders. With a presence in key markets such as the United States, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, HATIL is rapidly ascending as the undisputed leader in furniture exports, further enhancing Bangladesh's global economic footprint. Presently, HATIL commands a substantial portion of the country's furniture exports, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry. Notably, it stands as the pioneer Bangladeshi furniture brand to establish showrooms in Australia and Canada. Moreover, HATIL boasts 16 franchises in India, along with two in Bhutan and one in Canada.

The demand for HATIL beyond the borders of Bangladesh is remarkably noticeable and unmistakable, as the brand endeavors to captivate new audiences overseas. Beyond its renowned modern-traditional designs and superior quality, HATIL sets itself apart with an unconventional ethos that distinguishes it from other furniture brands. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, HATIL ensures that its operations, both domestic and international, prioritize the well-being of the planet. This includes sourcing wood from FSC-certified forests and mitigating risks to Bangladesh's forestry and biodiversity.

Poised for further expansion, HATIL is not only positioned to solidify its standing as a leading player in the industry but also to bolster the country's export business. With a promising trajectory, HATIL is poised to elevate Bangladesh's export industry and establish itself as a trailblazer in showcasing Bangladeshi heritage on the global stage of furniture manufacturing.