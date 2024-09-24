Good Neighbors Bangladesh Provides Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Assistance to 17,565 Flood-Affected Families in 2024

Good Neighbors Bangladesh (GNB) has allocated 6 Crore 75 Lac Taka to support flood-affected families in Feni, Lakshmipur, Noakhali, Kurigram, Moulvibazar, and Cox's Bazar districts through emergency relief activities.

In response to the crisis, GNB has stepped in to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation support to reduce the hazards faced by the affected communities. The organization has distributed emergency food packages, including essential items such as rice, lentils, oil, and dry food, to 17,565 families who have lost access to basic necessities. Additionally, essential medicines and hygiene kits have been provided to mitigate health risks and prevent the spread of waterborne diseases. GNB's efforts also include initiatives aimed at restoring livelihoods and rebuilding infrastructure in the affected areas.

GNB has worked proactively in collaboration with local government authorities, volunteers, and community leaders to ensure that emergency aid reaches the most vulnerable people rapidly. To further assist the community, GNB has been sharing vital information on flood preparedness, including guidance on safe sheltering practices and health precautions.

To continue supporting the vulnerable community, GNB is in constant communication with the Deputy Commissioner and UNO of the affected districts and sub-districts to discuss emergency response plans, which include support for the reconstruction of damaged households and community facilities.

"As a child-centered organization, Good Neighbors Bangladesh recognizes that during any disaster, women and children are often the most vulnerable. This flood is no exception. Based on our survey, we have provided essential support to flood-affected families, particularly those with children. We have distributed all necessary items and are also focusing on restoring livelihoods and rebuilding infrastructure in the affected areas," said M Mainuddin Mainul, Country Director of Good Neighbors Bangladesh.

Good Neighbors Bangladesh, an international non-government organization (INGO) working since 1996, is dedicated to helping deprived children, women, and youth in 13 districts of Bangladesh through various initiatives, including disaster response, education, healthcare, and sustainable development. With a strong presence in the country, the organization works to empower individuals and promote community resilience.