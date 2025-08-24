Frobel Academy hosts University Fair in Chattogram

Frobel Academy, a STEM-accredited and Cambridge Associate inclusive school, organised University Fair 2025 on 23 August at its Ananya Residential Area campus in Chattogram.

The event brought together seven universities from Chattogram and Dhaka, alongside 14 educational consultancy firms, offering students and families direct access to admissions specialists, university representatives, and consultants.

More than 400 students from different schools attended the fair, engaging with interactive booths and guidance sessions. The programme provided information on academic pathways, programme choices, scholarship opportunities, and global career trends.

Organisers said the fair aimed to help students explore both local and international opportunities, leaving participants with greater clarity and confidence about their educational futures.