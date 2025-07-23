Press Releases
Wed Jul 23, 2025 11:21 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 11:22 AM

EBL signs agreement with Melonades for digital marketing collaboration

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed an agreement with Melonades, a digital advertising agency, to bolster its digital campaigns.

The agreement was formally signed on July 21 at EBL's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka. 

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail & SME Banking, represented EBL, while Ziauddin Adil, Chief Executive Officer of Melonades, represented the agency.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Syed Ahasanur Karim Antor, Head of Digital Marketing, EBL; Md. Khallequzzaman, Senior Director, Melonades; and other officials from both the organisations were also present to formalise the agreement.

