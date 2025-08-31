Call for disability-inclusive elections

The Bangladesh Election Commission, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Sightsavers, held a national consultation today on the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the electoral process.

The consultation, titled "National Consultation on the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in the Electoral Process", took place at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center (BCFCC). It brought together policymakers, election officials, organisations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), civil society, and development partners. Discussions focused on practical measures such as barrier-free polling centres, priority queues, trained security personnel, accessible information formats, and the active engagement of OPDs in election monitoring.

Despite over three million registered voters with disabilities in Bangladesh, it is estimated that only around 10% have been able to vote.

Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah Brig. Gen. (Retd.), Election Commissioner and Chief Guest at the consultation, said, "Ensuring the participation of persons with disabilities is fundamental to building an inclusive democracy. The Election Commission is committed to removing barriers with practical solutions so every citizen can vote with dignity."

Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, said, "Accessibility is not only a matter of rights but of effective governance. We are committed to making polling centres more accessible and ensuring smooth voting experience for persons with disabilities."

Stefan Liller, UNDP Bangladesh Resident Representative, added, "Every polling station must be accessible because the right to vote cannot be realized if physical barriers stand in the way. Through our BALLOT and Democratic Reforms through Inclusive Participation in Bangladesh (DRIP) projects, we are supporting measures to strengthen participatory governance, transparency, and inclusiveness; build the capacity of election officials; and ensure that voter education reaches all citizens in accessible formats."

International partners including Alberto Giovanetti, Counsellor and Head of Political, Economic and Communications Affairs, Embassy of Switzerland, and Paolo Castro Neiderstam, First Secretary – Human Rights, Democracy and Gender Equality, Embassy of Sweden, reiterated their support for advancing disability-inclusive elections.

A joint keynote was delivered by Ayon Debnath, Campaign Adviser at Sightsavers, and Salma Mahbub, Founder and General Secretary of B-SCAN, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Asim Dio, Advocacy and Networking Specialist, UNDP Bangladesh.

Amrita Rejina Rozario, Country Director, Sightsavers, and Anowarul Haq, Deputy Resident Representative (o.i.c.), UNDP, also addressed the event.

The consultation was organised under the BALLOT and DRIP projects, implemented by UNDP Bangladesh in partnership with the Election Commission. The initiatives are supported by UN Women, UNESCO, the Embassy of Switzerland, Embassy of Sweden, Australian Aid, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the Government of Japan.