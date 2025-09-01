BUFT holds roundtable on role of college principals in promoting quality education

The BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) organised a roundtable discussion on "The Role of College Principals in Promoting Quality Education" on 1 September 2025 at the university's multipurpose hall.

Principals, teachers, and students from 21 colleges in and around Dhaka took part in the event, which focused on improving educational standards and achieving academic excellence in Bangladesh.

The welcome speech was delivered by Registrar Md. Rafiquzzaman, while the keynote address was given by Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan. He stressed the importance of innovative leadership, curriculum development, and inclusive learning environments to ensure quality education and prepare students for global challenges.

The session was conducted by Director of Public Relations Mohammad Imtiaj.

College principals attending the roundtable shared their experiences and highlighted initiatives to raise academic standards. The discussion covered modern teaching methods, the need for teacher training, and the role of co-curricular activities in student development. Teachers and students also spoke about classroom experiences and challenges.

The event was attended by BUFT's Treasurer, faculty deans, Controller of Examinations, CFO, heads of departments, head of admissions, faculty members, officials, staff, students, and well-wishers. The BUFT Brand Ambassador Team and students supported the event throughout.