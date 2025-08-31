BASIC Bank holds 2025 Business Review Meeting

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited held its Business Review Meeting–2025 on Saturday at Mukti Auditorium, Biddut Bhaban in Dhaka.

The meeting was inaugurated by Helal Ahmed Chowdhury, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as chief guest. Md. Quamruzzaman Khan, Managing Director and CEO, presided and delivered the welcome speech.

Special guests included Sheikh Farid, Joint Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division at the Ministry of Finance, Md. Abdul Ahad, Additional Secretary (Retired) and Director of the Bank, and Md. Sirajul Islam, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Observer of BASIC Bank's Board.

Also present were Deputy Managing Directors Abu Md. Mofazzal and Subhash Chandra Das, along with General Managers Md. Ismail, Md. Momenul Hoque, Md. Nashir Uddin, Sumit Ranjan Nath, Md. Hasan Imam, Dulon Kanti Chakrabarty, Md. Ghulam Syeed Khan, and Md. Saidur Rahman Sohel. Branch and Sub-Branch In-charges, as well as Divisional In-charges, also attended.

In his address, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury called for forward-looking strategies to strengthen business performance. He instructed on loan recovery, expediting legal procedures, enhancing efficiency, mobilising deposits, complying with regulations, maintaining ethical standards, training staff, and improving customer service.

Sheikh Farid spoke about salvaging the bank, citing Japan's ethical standards, and highlighted the government's intention to turn the bank around.

Md. Sirajul Islam outlined changes in auditing, including Risk-Based Supervision, to align with international standards. Md. Abdul Ahad stressed corporate governance, deposit mobilisation, strong loan recovery, and follow-up of legal cases.

Md. Quamruzzaman Khan urged managers to meet targets, comply with regulations, complete daily tasks, and strengthen customer service. He advised them to work strategically towards fulfilling targets.

The meeting also discussed other strategies for business development. The bank noted that its liquidity position remains sound in both local and foreign currency.