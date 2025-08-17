Bangladesh moves to strengthen commercial courts and investor confidence

Bangladesh is taking a major step toward strengthening its legal framework and boosting investor confidence, with the Supreme Court and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) hosting a seminar in Sylhet on the Draft Commercial Court Ordinance 2025.

The day-long event brought together Chief Justice Dr. Syed Refaat Ahmed, EU Ambassador Michel Miller, senior judges, government officials, legal professionals, business leaders, and academics to shape the country's first dedicated commercial court system.

Speaking at the event, Justice Zafar Ahmed, Judge, High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, emphasised key features designed to bridge the justice gap, including summary judgments for frivolous claims, a two-tier threshold system to improve SME access, and structured settlement mechanisms. "The Draft Commercial Court Ordinance reflects a strong commitment to establishing a new covenant between commerce and justice, emphasising speed, efficiency, and integrity," Justice Zafar Ahmed said.

Chief Justice Dr. Syed Rifat Ahmed, the seminar's chief guest, described the Draft Ordinance as an "outstanding beginning" and a "powerful statement of intent" in bridging Bangladesh's justice gap caused by delays. "Commercial justice must be right on time, not just right. The Draft Ordinance lays the foundation for a judiciary that is efficient, expert, and trustworthy," said the Chief Justice. "Collaboration among judges, lawyers, policymakers, and business leaders is essential to create a new covenant of trust between commerce and justice, promoting speed, expertise, and integrity," he added.

Ambassador Michel Miller, European Union, underlined the EU's support for judicial reforms, emphasising robust legal frameworks as essential for sustainable economic growth and investor confidence. "Establishing commercial courts is essential to strengthen Bangladesh's legal framework, attract investment, and support economic diversification. The EU stands ready to provide technical and peer support to ensure the Ordinance is practical, clear, and user-oriented," Ambassador Miller said.

Speaking at the seminar, Stefan Liller, Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, highlighted, "By establishing Commercial Courts, Bangladesh has the opportunity to align its justice system with the needs of a modern, investment-driven economy. This sends a clear signal to both domestic and international markets: that contract enforcement here is timely, fair, and reliable."

Earlier in the day, judges Hasan Md. Arifur Rahman and Ragib Mahtab presented a progress report on the draft, while lawyers and barristers including Tanim Hussain Shawon, Sameer Sattar, Syed Afzal Hasan Uddin, and Anita Ghazi Rahman shared perspectives on harmonizing definitions, designing mediation processes, and ensuring access for startups and SMEs.

Among others Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman, Senior District and Sessions Judge, Sylhet, Md. Muajjem Hussain, Special Officer (Additional District Judge), Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Anowarul Haq, Acting Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, also spoke.

The seminar marked what participants described as a "pivotal step" toward moving from aspiration to action. Stakeholders stressed the need to harmonize laws, expand access for smaller businesses, and align reforms with the Arbitration Act 2001.