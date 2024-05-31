Aspire Leaders Program Bangladesh in partnership with IFAD is a free online leadership development opportunity for low-income, first-generation college students and recent graduates. It provides access to professional development workshops, interactive learning with Harvard and other world-class faculty, and ongoing alumni opportunities like social impact grants and mentorship.

The program provides participants with opportunities for personal and professional development through interactive masterclasses led by world-class professors, discussions with a global network of peers, and access to mentors, after completion (14 Weeks) of the program Aspire Institute will provide certificates and seed funds. It focuses on cultivating essential leadership qualities such as critical thinking, strategic communication, empathy, and problem-solving.

IFAD Autos PLC is a prominent automobile organization & publicly listed company based in Bangladesh. it serves as a pioneer in addressing the country's transportation needs by offering a wide range of vehicles and is recognized for its dedication to quality, innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic partnerships.

IFAD Autos PLC. has joined hands with the Aspire Leaders Program to launch this campaign titled "Aspire Leaders Program Bangladesh in Partnership with IFAD" across 40 educational institutions in Bangladesh & also promoting through social media to engage a large group of students and recent graduates from Bangladesh. The campaign includes setting up display booths, distributing leaflets, assisting with registration, and conducting briefing sessions about the program.

The initiative aims to promote and facilitate participation among students in the Aspire Leaders Program to unlock the potential of young individuals and enable them to impact their communities positively and beyond.

The application deadline for the 2024 Aspire Leaders Program is on July 3rd. Visit the Aspire website at www.aspireleaders.org to learn more and apply today.