APUB holds AGM and elects new executive committee for 2025-2027

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and election of the Executive Committee of the Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) for the 2025-2027 term were held today in Dhaka.

Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil International University, was elected as Chairman of APUB. Ishtiaque Abedin of American International University–Bangladesh was elected Secretary General.

Benjir Ahmed of North South University and KBM Moin Uddin Chisty of Victoria University of Bangladesh were elected as Vice Chairmen. Md. Rezaul Karim of Southeast University was elected Joint Secretary General, while Qayum Reza Chowdhury of University of Asia Pacific was elected Treasurer.

The newly elected Executive Committee members are Sadaf Saaz Siddiqi of BRAC University, Faruque Hassan of BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology, Kazi Zahedul Hasan of Central Women's University, Lutfe M Ayub of Chittagong Independent University, Nowshad Shamsul Arefin of East West University, Abul Quasem Haider of Eastern University, Shafayet Kabir Chowdhury of East Delta University, Didar A. Hussain of Independent University, Bangladesh, Md. Ashraf Ali of Prime University, Dr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman of State University of Bangladesh, Mostafa Kamal of The People's University of Bangladesh, Dr. Kazi Anis Ahmed of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, and Hafizur Rahman Khan of Varendra University.

The committee will serve for the 2025–2027 term.