Anwar Landmark hands over 'Lake Serene' complex in Dhanmondi

Real estate developer Anwar Landmark has handed over its new residential project, 'Lake Serene', to owners at a ceremony in Dhaka.

The event on Wednesady was attended by the company's Managing Director Hossain Khaled along with landowners and apartment owners of the Dhanmondi lakefront property.

The 14-storey building, located on a 20.5 Katha plot, contains 39 apartments. Designed by architect Bayezid M. Khondoker, the project has kept 55% of its land as open space. Facilities for residents include a rooftop amphitheatre, a gymnasium, a children's play area, and a community hall.

"Lake Serene is more than a project - it's a promise realised," said Hossain Khaled. "It reflects our commitment to trust, quality, and community. This is a benchmark for how urban living can be both modern and sustainable."

Anwar Landmark was founded in 2001 as the real estate division of Anwar Group. The company is a member of the Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).