Press Releases
Sun Aug 17, 2025 01:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 05:33 PM

Most Viewed

Press Releases
Press Releases

Anwar Landmark hands over 'Lake Serene' complex in Dhanmondi

Sun Aug 17, 2025 01:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 05:33 PM
Sun Aug 17, 2025 01:54 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 05:33 PM

Real estate developer Anwar Landmark has handed over its new residential project, 'Lake Serene', to owners at a ceremony in Dhaka.

The event on Wednesady was attended by the company's Managing Director Hossain Khaled along with landowners and apartment owners of the Dhanmondi lakefront property.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The 14-storey building, located on a 20.5 Katha plot, contains 39 apartments. Designed by architect Bayezid M. Khondoker, the project has kept 55% of its land as open space. Facilities for residents include a rooftop amphitheatre, a gymnasium, a children's play area, and a community hall.

"Lake Serene is more than a project - it's a promise realised," said Hossain Khaled. "It reflects our commitment to trust, quality, and community. This is a benchmark for how urban living can be both modern and sustainable."

Anwar Landmark was founded in 2001 as the real estate division of Anwar Group. The company is a member of the Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

জামিন পেলেন সেই রিকশাচালক

ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট এম এ আজহারুল ইসলাম তার জামিন মঞ্জুর করেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৬৬

১ ঘণ্টা আগে