Anamul Haque Bijoy signed as DEEN’s new Brand Ambassador

The signing ceremony took place at the DEEN's headquarter at Mirpur 12, with the presence of Shahriar Pervej, co-founder and CEO of Deen Commerce, and other senior officials from the organization, reads a press release.

DEEN has been redefining the contemporary market for denim products by incorporating modern fashion technology, design and innovation. It has gained popularity among jeans lovers, particularly among those from the younger generation, who give style and comfort an equal priority. People can visit jeans and other lifestyle products on its official website deencommerce.com

Being a fan of denim for a long time, Anamul Haque genuinely adopts this very lifestyle and therefore has been chosen by DEEN as the perfect face to represent the brand. "We are thrilled to onboard Anamul Haque as our Brand Ambassador," said Shahriar Pervej, co-founder and CEO of Deen Commerce. "He has been a fan of denim for a long time and is passionate about trendy fashion that seamlessly blends style and comfort. And this is where DEEN's vision to infuse uniqueness perfectly merges. Together, we are aiming high to establish a versatile and trendsetting lifestyle brand," he added.

Following the partnership, Anamul Haque Bijoy will take part in various marketing and promotional activities for DEEN from now onwards.