Akash Digital TV launches new DTH HD platform

Akash Digital TV, Bangladesh's only DTH Pay TV operator, owned by Beximco Communications Limited, announced the launch of a new DTH HD platform together with a pioneering Akash Go Companion App along with My Akash Self Care App that will shape the future for world class Media and Entertainment and transform the TV viewing and user experiences and access to premium content in Bangladesh.

These groundbreaking next generation platform innovations and exclusive introduction of Hotstar Specials content to Bangladesh were ceremonially launched at a grand event at a city hotel on Monday.

State Minister Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Mohammad A. Arafat attended the event as the Chief Guest while State Minister Ministry for Posts, Minister of Youth and Sports Nazmul Hassan Papon attended the program as the Special Guest. Among others, Chairman & Managing Director of Beximco Communications Ltd. Shayan F. Rahman and its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tariq Alam also spoke at the occasion.

Leading broadcasters and content providers from home and abroad, business leaders, officials from relevant autonomous bodies of the government, top corporate house CEOs and investors attended the event.

The new Akash HD Set Top Box will provide an unparalleled HD viewing quality and well as experience with its bi-lingual English and Bangla user interface. A user can now have quick access to their favorite channels within 3 clicks and 3 seconds due to the innovative, intuitive and user friendly manner the content is now organized. The new universal remote provides the ultimate in convenience and simplicity allowing control of the key functions of both TV and Set Top Box.

Thanking Harit Nagpal - Managing Director & CEO Tata Play Limited and Gurjeev Singh Kapoor – Head – Distribution and International - Disney Star, State Minister Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Mohammad A. Arafat said, ''Thank you for partnering with this local initiative with Akash. This partnership can see the exchange of ideas and technologies''. Praising the idea of launching Akash Go companion app, Mr. Mohammad A. Arafat said that

This will certainly contribute to the entertainment need of Bangladeshi people.

Chairman & Managing Director of Beximco Communications Ltd. Shayan F Rahman said, ''Now is the time for the Entertainment industry to step forward and through the application of Digital technology target and achieve these same objectives. The Digital entertainment industry has the potential to be greater than $2Bn and subsequently this would provide a massive positive impact to the Government in boosting revenues. However, to be able to attempt to realize such potential and establish a monetization model to the benefit of the consumer and all stakeholders there are some fundamental actions that are required both in terms of a supportive regulatory environment as well as the private sectors commitment to build a healthy digital entertainment ecosystem''.