AIUB holds seminar on contemporary journalism

The exchange of knowledge between academia and industry leaders would enrich students' analytical and critical thinking ability, said speakers at a seminar yesterday.

They also recognised the necessity of these sorts of dialogues as these would guide them to prepare the students for the industry.

The department of Media and Mass Communication of American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organised the event titled "The Trends of Contemporary Journalism: Local-Global Interactions" on its campus in the morning.

Prof Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor of AIUB, was the chief guest at the event. Prof Tazul Islam, dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, AIUB, and Prof AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan, advisor, Department of Media and Mass Communication, AIUB, were special guests.

Mohammed Manzurul Islam, editor in chief and CEO of DBC News TV, and Shahed Muhammad Ali, editor of the Bangla daily Kaler Kantho, spoke at the event.

Mohammad Masud Chowdhury, head of the department, MMC, AIUB, chaired the seminar, moderated by faculty member Afroja Shoma.