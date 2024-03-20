4th NDC National Math Festival to be held on 25-27 April

Notre Dame Math Club is going to organize "Bashundhara Presents 4th NDC National Math Festival Powered by Vooter Adda" on 25-27 April. In this 3-day festival, students will get the opportunity to participate in a total of 16 individual segments including Math Olympiad, IQ Olympiad, Calculus Mania, Sudoku, Speedcubing, Project Display. There will also be exciting team segments like Wall Magazine, Project Display, Scrapbook, Multimedia Presentation and Math Relay and attractive submission-based segments like Article Writing, Mathinema and Math Meme. In addition, there will be Math Workshop & Treasure Hunt and finally Cultural Performance.

Notre Dame Math Club, one of the leading clubs in the country, was established on March 14, 2017 with the aim of developing students' mathematical skills by making them experience mathematics in real life. The club organizes this math festival regularly for several years with thousands of students from all over the country along with various mathematical programs throughout the year. The club's general secretary, Reasat Prottoy said, "This time we are expecting a presence of 4500+ participants from 300+ institutions. But, whatever the number may be, our purpose will only be fulfilled if we are able to increase the interest in mathematics among all."

The best performers in each category of each event will be awarded crests and books. In addition, each participant will receive a participation certificate, snacks, the club's magazine and other gifts.