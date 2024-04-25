3 Day exhibition on Medical Equipment, Health Tourism, Food and Agro

CEMS Bangladesh in association with CEMS Global USA are organizing 3 day exhibition on Medical Equipment, Health Tourism, Food and Agriculture starting on May 9-11, 2024 from 10:30am to 8:00 pm, everyday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka. The 15th Meditex Bangladesh 2024 being the biggest exhibition in Bangladesh on medical, clinical and healthcare industry is concurrently exhibiting the 8th Bangladesh Clinical Lab Expo, the 10th Pharma Bangladesh Expo and the 7th International Health Tourism and Service Expo.

The healthcare exhibitions will feature new medical and surgical equipments, rescue facilities, hospital supplies and analytical instruments from across 112 companies representing over 15 countries which include Bangladesh, India, China, Singapore, Germany, Turkiye, Thailand, South Korea and more.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a Multinational Exhibition & Convention Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents. Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of over 30 years has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy. CEMS-Global also assists Trade Associations, Governments, and businesses as an International Trade & Export Development Agency in international markets, including market research, export strategy development, partner identification, and trade promotion.

The Opening Ceremony of the Exhibitions will be held on Tuesday, 9th May 2024 at ICCB Dhaka. The exhibitions will be open to visitors upon registration every day from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm. The chief guest in the inauguration ceremony will be Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Food.