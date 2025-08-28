United Finance launches ‘UMA’ app to ensure seamless, secure digital services

Najmul Hasan, chairman of United Finance PLC, poses for photographs at the launch of the new mobile application, titled “UMA”, in the capital recently. Photo: United Finance

United Finance PLC has unveiled a new mobile application, titled UMA, aimed at providing seamless and secure digital services.

Designed to redefine customer convenience, UMA offers a secure, intuitive, and fully digital banking experience.

Through the app, customers can open deposit accounts entirely online – a first among non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in Bangladesh – view deposit and loan product details in real time, download account statements and certificates instantly, and submit service requests directly from their mobile devices.

Najmul Hasan, chairman of United Finance PLC, inaugurated the app at a function held in the capital recently, according to a press release.

Speaking at the launch, Hasan said: "I am excited to bring our latest innovation to life for our customers. United Finance has always prioritised service, and I am confident UMA will deliver a truly seamless experience."

"I invite all our customers to explore and enjoy UMA," he added.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, managing director of the NBFI, said: "UMA has been proudly developed in-house, tailored specifically for our customers. With a simplified user interface, it is designed for effortless use by people of all ages and backgrounds."

"The app is fully secure, ensuring complete transparency for our customers' accounts. This is a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the way we work," he added.

UMA is now available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Step-by-step tutorials and feature highlights will be shared on United Finance PLC's official social media channels to help customers get started.

Mohammed Abul Ahsan, deputy managing director of the NBFI, was also present, alongside customers and stakeholders.