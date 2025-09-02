Textile Series Exhibitions to begin in Dhaka on Sept 10

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global for the USA and Asia-Pacific, speaks in a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital today. Photo: CEMS Bangladesh

The 24th Bangladesh edition of the "Textile Series of Exhibitions", a major international showcase for the textile and garment industry, will begin in the capital's Purbachal on September 10.

The four-day event, jointly organised by CEMS-Global USA and CEMS Bangladesh, will be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre, according to a press release.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global for the USA and Asia-Pacific, announced the event at a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in the capital today.

For over two decades, the exhibition has brought together global manufacturers, professionals and innovators from across the textile and apparel supply chain.

By hosting thousands of exhibitors, visitors and buyers every year, it has helped position Bangladesh as a reliable and innovative global sourcing hub, organisers said.

SS Sarwar, group CEO of CEMS-Global USA; Tanveer Qamrul Islam, executive director; and Abhishek Das, director, were also present.