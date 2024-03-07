Square Pharmaceuticals partners Boehringer Ingelheim to launch Aftovaxpur

Prof Nitish Chandra Debnath, former vice-chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Science University and national coordinator of One Health, Bangladesh; Nicolas Denormandie, technical director of scientific service and Middle East/ Africa/ LATAM support, veterinary public health at Boehringer Ingelheim, and Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals, pose for photographs after inaugurating Aftovaxpur, an advanced FMD vaccine, at The Westin Dhaka recently.

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, has joined hands with Square Pharmaceuticals to introduce Aftovaxpur, an advanced foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccine for ruminants -- including cattle and sheep -- in Bangladesh.

This collaboration addresses the urgent need for a vital solution to combat the recurring outbreaks of FMD, safeguard livestock health, and bolster the livelihoods of farmers across Bangladesh.

The inauguration ceremony was held recently at The Westin Dhaka, bringing together dignitaries and thought leaders, including government officials, policymakers, industry experts, and academicians. Officials from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Directorate General of Drug Administration, and the Department of Livestock Services were also present.

Scientists from the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute and the Clinical Research Organisation expressed their views on the pressing need for effective FMD control strategies in Bangladesh and lauded the potential of the vaccine to drive positive change and enhance the resilience of the country's agricultural industry.

"Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions for the agricultural sector in Bangladesh. We are confident that our combined efforts will yield positive outcomes for farmers and livestock alike," said Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharmaceuticals.

Prof Nitish Chandra Debnath, former vice-chancellor of CVASU and national coordinator of One Health, Bangladesh, Nicolas Denormandie, technical director of scientific service and Middle East/ Africa/ LATAM support, veterinary public health at Boehringer Ingelheim, and Mohamed Alnahrawy, technical and marketing manager of IMETA Ruminants and Veterinary Public Health, conducted a product insight session on AFTOVAXPUR.

"FMD poses a major threat to livestock and the livelihoods of farmers in Bangladesh, and there is a significant unmet need for safe and reliable vaccines to combat this outbreak," said Vinod Gopal, head of animal health at Boehringer Ingelheim India & BNS.

This initiative represents a significant milestone in the fight against FMD and reflects the commitment of both companies to support the livestock community and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Bangladesh.